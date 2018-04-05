Reading awards

The Golden Read-Trievers from Springfield Plains won first place, and Mr. Pig and the Pugs from North Sashabaw placed second after a three-way tiebreaker in the elementary-level Clarkston Community Schools Battle of the Books, March 27. The Hazardous Readers and The Book Broncos tied for third place. The Big Green Bookers won Best Costume, and The Golden Read-trievers won Best Team Name. Photo provided by Sharon Roush