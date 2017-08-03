Recognition for vets at LaLonde Open

BY JESSICA STEELEY

Clarkston News Staff Writer

It was an emotional moment for Independence Township Supervisor Pat Kittle and others at the 7th Annual LaLonde Charity Open when state Sen. Mike Kowall called Vietnam veterans up to the stage and awarded them 50th anniversary commemorative pins.

“There were over 200 golfers, probably 250 people at attendance for the awards dinner,” Kittle said. “It was pretty emotional, these guys were very shocked at the simple recognition of their service to the country, so it was a good event.”

Proceeds from the event at Pine Knob Golf Course, July 23, go towards the Friends of the Veterans Treatment Courts. The top runner-up scores were 58 and 59, with a member of Christopher Atkins team earning the winning score of 57.

“The course is beautiful, Nino Catenacci and his team did a great job in preparation for the course and staffing for the event and the food and everything was just over-the-top delicious,” Kittle said, “it was wonderful.”