Red Wing checks car seat with Bowmans’ help

At right, Anita Barksdale, RN, injury prevention coordinator with St. Joseph Mercy Oakland, helps Detroit Red Wing Justin Abdelkader and his wife, Julie, install the car seat base correctly. Photo by Phil Custodio

A car seat check clinic at Bowman Chevrolet, Aug. 27, was well-timed for Detroit Red Wing Justin Abdelkader and his wife, Julie.

They’re expecting their first child in less than a month.

“It’s perfect timing,” Justin said. “This is a great event, to make sure people know how to install a car seat. It’s not something you expect to need but you need to know how it’s done the right way, just in case.”

Bowman Chevrolet, 6750 Dixie Highway, and St. Joseph Mercy Oakland partnered to host the clinic. Car seat specialists were on-site to verify car seats are appropriate for children’s weight and height, check installation of current seats, and assist with installation of new seats.

“We’re excited to come here and have it done the right way,” Justin said.

In 2015, the state of Michigan conducted a study showing nearly 75 percent of child restraint systems were used incorrectly.

“It’s kind of scary to think about it,” he said.

The Abdelkaders live in Bloomfield Hills but are longtime Bowmans customers, as are Justin’s parents, who live in Muskegon.

“We’ve established a relationship with Bowmans, with Katie, because of their customer service. They’re easy to work with,” Justin said.

Bowman’s hosts the car seat clinics quarterly or anytime by appointment.