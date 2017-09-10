Richard A. MIELKE

MIELKE, Richard A.; of Clarkston; September 8, 2017; age 87; loving husband of Betty for 67 years; beloved father of Rick (Sharon), David and Rebecca (Kirk) Brinkman; grandfather of 6 and great grandfather of 5; preceded in death by his granddaughter Stephanie, his parents, brother Milton and sister Delores. Richard proudly served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War and retired from the Pontiac Fire Department as Captain. Friends may visitMonday 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston with Funeral ServiceTuesday 12:30 pm at the Funeral Home. Interment with military honors Wednesday 10:00 a.m. at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Disabled American Veterans. Online Guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.