Richard Lee JORGENSEN

JORGENSEN, Richard Lee “Dick” of Clarkston; July 10, 2018; age 87. Beloved husband of Elnora for 67 years; loving father of Carolyn Mansfield, Gale (Ken) Wilinski, Charles (Karen) Jorgensen, & Susan (Sam) Brokaw; proud grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 6. Dick served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was part owner of Hod’s Radio & TV in Pontiac. He was Chairman for the Jaycee’s Jr. Miss Pageant and a J.C.I. Senator. Friends may visit Friday 3-5 & 6-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Saturday 10 am at the funeral home. Private Inurnment at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army. Online guest bookwww.wintfuneralhome.com