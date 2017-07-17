Richard R. SMITH

SMITH, Richard R. “Rick”; of Clarkston; July 14, 2017; age 70; preceded in death by his parents Melvin Henry and Olive Louise and his sister Karen; brother of Hank (Linda); beloved uncle of Erin (Joe) Warner and special great uncle to Jasmine and Savannah. Rick was a proud Vietnam Veteran and retired from GM after 30 years. He enjoyed photography and was very involved in the community and enjoyed volunteering. Rick was a special neighbor to many and took great pride in his pristine yard. Celebration of life 10:00 am Wednesday at the Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post