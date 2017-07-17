Richard R. SMITH

SMITH, Richard R. “Rick”; of Clarkston; July 14, 2017; age 70; preceded in death by his parents Melvin Henry and Olive Louise and his sister Karen; brother of Hank (Linda); beloved uncle of Erin (Joe) Warner and special great uncle to Jasmine and Savannah. Rick was a proud Vietnam Veteran and retired from GM after 30 years. He enjoyed photography and was very involved in the community and enjoyed volunteering. Rick was a special neighbor to many and took great pride in his pristine yard. Celebration of life 10:00 am Wednesday at the Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com