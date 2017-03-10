Ripley L. CRANDELL

CRANDELL, Ripley L.; of Clarkston; passed away March 9, 2017 after a long illness; age 78; husband to Barbara (Inman) for 60 years, both having graduated from Lapeer High School in 1957; loving & proud father of Rod (Cindy); preceded in death by loving sons: Ripley II & Randy; survived by dear part of the family Kim Crandell Perkins; survived by his pride & joys, his grandchildren: Matthew (fiance’ Shae Lee) Crandell, Elizabeth (Billy) Kemeny, Carmen Crandell, Jack Crandell, Janelle (Brendon) Best, baby Noah Best & Jeremy Edmunds; brother in law & best friend to : Peggy Tripp, Judy (Larry) Alchin & Richard (Nancy) Inman; he leaves many special nieces & nephews that were very loving & kind to him. Rip retired from General Motors after 35 years of service as supervisor over heating & cooling. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Robert Barnes for his care and kindness through the years. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Thursday 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Funeral ServiceFriday, March 17th at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Cindy Inman Gibbs officiating. Interment Mt Hope Cemetery, Lapeer. Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post