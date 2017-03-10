Ripley L. CRANDELL

CRANDELL, Ripley L.; of Clarkston; passed away March 9, 2017 after a long illness; age 78; husband to Barbara (Inman) for 60 years, both having graduated from Lapeer High School in 1957; loving & proud father of Rod (Cindy); preceded in death by loving sons: Ripley II & Randy; survived by dear part of the family Kim Crandell Perkins; survived by his pride & joys, his grandchildren: Matthew (fiance’ Shae Lee) Crandell, Elizabeth (Billy) Kemeny, Carmen Crandell, Jack Crandell, Janelle (Brendon) Best, baby Noah Best & Jeremy Edmunds; brother in law & best friend to : Peggy Tripp, Judy (Larry) Alchin & Richard (Nancy) Inman; he leaves many special nieces & nephews that were very loving & kind to him. Rip retired from General Motors after 35 years of service as supervisor over heating & cooling. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Robert Barnes for his care and kindness through the years. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Thursday 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Funeral ServiceFriday, March 17th at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Cindy Inman Gibbs officiating. Interment Mt Hope Cemetery, Lapeer. Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com