Joint-repair work is scheduled for Dixie Highway from I-75 to Davisburg Road in Springfield Township, starting July 9.

Road Commission for Oakland County workers will be repairing joints on several roads throughout the county.

During the work, which will involve milling out old material near the joint and then replacing it with hot mix asphalt to extend the life of the road, roads will remain open to traffic with lane restrictions.

The contractor for the project is Cadillac Asphalt of Clarkston. The work is expected to conclude by early October. Check www.rcocweb.org.