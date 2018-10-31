The Road Commission for Oakland County expects to close Flemings Lake Road at Sashabaw Road in Independence Township on Nov. 1 through the afternoon of Nov. 2 for sanitary sewer work.

The detour for traffic is Clarkston Road to Wyngate Drive to Oakstone Drive, back to Flemings Lake Road and vice versa.

The closure is part of the Sashabaw Road widening project from I-75 to Clarkston Road that will continue until late fall of 2019.

For more information on the Sashabaw Road project, visit: http://www.rcocweb.org/469/ Sashabaw-Road-2018-2019