Robert C. DAVIS

DAVIS, Robert C. of Goodrich formerly of Clarkston; age 76; life partner of Sandie Bruce for 16 years; father of Robert H., Daniel (Michele) and the late Jared (Denise); Papaw of Christopher, Daniel, Stevie and Nicole; great grandpa of Christopher and Roman; Preceded in death by his sisters Barbara (Joseph) Carballo and Susan Shouha-Youssef. Robert was an out-of-his-mind Ohio State Buckeyes fan and Clarkston Wolves fan. He was an avid nationwide golfer. Memorial Services have taken place. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Fr. Solanus Casey Capuchin Monastery or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Online guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com