Robert D. STRINGER

STRINGER, Robert D. “Don” of Clarkston; February 17, 2017; age 100. Preceded in death by his wife Elnora and son Duane. Loving father of Wendell (Jill) Stringer; proud grandfather of Todd (Dara), Gary, Brent (Sarah), Mark, Scott, Lee (Heather) and Beth; Also survived by 12 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; brother of Helen Finkbeiner. Don retired from General Motors. He served in the United States Army. Funeral Service Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 12:30 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Wednesday 11:30 am until time of the service. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Online Guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com