Robert Dale STEPHENS

STEPHENS, Robert Dale; of Crossville, TN formerly of Oxford; unexpectedly November 2, 2016; age 67; Robert served in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from General Motors and served as an Oakland County Sheriff. He enjoyed traveling and restoring cars. Memorial service Saturday 3:00 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit from 2:00 p.m. until time of service. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online Guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com