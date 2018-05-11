Robert G. Johnson (known as Bob to those who loved him) died peacefully at his home in Bend, Oregon of Lewy Body Dementia. He passed under the care of his family, with the support of Partners in Care, on the evening of Tuesday, May 1, 2018. He was 85 years old.

Bob was born July 25, 1932 in Detroit, MI to Thomas L. Johnson and Marion S. Johnson. He grew up in St. Clair Shores and graduated from Lakeview H. S. before going on to earn a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Michigan College of Mining and Technology. Bob married Julia A. Cole on his birthday in 1952. The two had known each other since kindergarten and were married for 65 years until his passing. Bob and Julie lived together in Ypsilanti, MI for a short time before moving to Clarkston and raising four children.

This incredible man worked as a project engineer for the Michigan State Department of Highways for 16 years, the youngest project engineer for the state at the time. He also completed projects for Holloway Construction, Hotchkiss-Douma, and Champagne-Webber before retiring in 1990. Throughout his career Bob never failed to do what he did best; calculating, negotiating, and completing multimillion dollar jobs both on time and under budget.

After retirement Bob and Julie divided their time between living in Oregon, Michigan, and Arizona. They enjoyed birding, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. Bob was a lifelong outdoorsman and an accomplished fisherman, hunter, golfer, camper and birder.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Marion Johnson, his sister Barbara Johnson, and infant daughter, Virginia. He is survived by his wife Julie and sister Shirley Weinzierl, as well as his children; Sandra Johnson Barts (Ken), Ken Johnson (Tracy), Brian Johnson (Sherri), Elaine Featherstone (John). Robert will also be remembered by his 6 grandchildren; Rob, Virginia, Justin, Jarred, Sarah and Adam; his 2 great grandchildren, Olive and Natalie and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life for Bob will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Bend on Sunday, May 20 with a celebration of life in to be held in Michigan at a later date.