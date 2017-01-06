Robert J. ALDRICH

ALDRICH, Robert J.; of Orion formerly of Clarkston; January 2, 2017; age 67; father of Leslie & Kyle Aldrich; grandpa of Hendrix & Marley; husband and life partner of Peni Aldrich; brother of Mike (Anyce) Aldrich, Greg (Denise) Aldrich, Tim (Joanne) Aldrich, Todd (Lori) Aldrich & Barb (Joe) Marinack. Bob was born a salesman. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, attending sporting events and being a spectator at his children’s performances. Memorial service Saturday, Jan 7that 12:30 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home,Clarkston where friends may visit at 11:30 a.m. until time of service. Memorials may be made to the family. Online Guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com