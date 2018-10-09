Robert J. AREND

AREND, Robert J.; of Clarkston formerly of Jackson; October 9, 2018; age 84; husband of Carol for 49 years; brother of Jim (Margaret) Arend; brother in law of Ross (Erika) Arseneau; survived by several nieces & nephews; preceded in death by his parents Cletus & Margaret and brothers Thomas & William. Bob retired as a teacher, having taught at Andersonville Elementary, Camp Oakland and Children’s Village. He was an active member of Clarkston Village Players. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Thursday 4:00 pm-8:00pm. Funeral Mass Friday, Oct 12th at 11:00am at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston with visiting directly at the church at 10:00am. Memorials may be made to American Lung Assn or Clarkston Village Players. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com