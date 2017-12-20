Robert Kenneth FOSTER

FOSTER, Robert Kenneth, December 19, 2017; age 88. Loving husband of Sybil for 68 years; father of Sandi (Robert) Fisher, John (Katherine) Foster, Andrea (Jack) Newman and Bob (Renee) Foster; grandfather of Jason, Andrew, Sam, Katie, Patrick, Shawn, Megan, Kristina, Robert, Nicky, Rachel and Maggie; great grandfather of 18. Robert enjoyed building wooden and paper airplanes, he was a WWII buff, but most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. Memorial Service Saturday 12:30 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, where friends may visit 11:30 amuntil time of service. online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com