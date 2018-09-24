Robert L. SCOTT

SCOTT, Robert .L. “Bob; of Clarkston; September 23, 2018; age 89; loving husband of Ruth for 28 years; father of Randall (Barbara) Scott, Deborah (Jan) North, Gregory (the late Kathie) Scott, Keith (Rosemary) Scott, Cheryl (Brad) Gable, Robert Scott, Stacey (Andrea) Scott, Jill (Rick) Moshier, Laura (Frank) Davis and Dale (Alison) Traver; grandpa of Katie, Matt, Amanda, the late Kevin, Adam, Sarah, Michelle, Barbara, James, Shannon, Heather, Emily, Stephanie, Jim, Kristen, Sara, Frank, Brittany, Anna, Rachael, Andy, Kaylee and Ila; great grandpa of 24; preceded in death by his first wife Sarah & his siblings. Bob retired from General Motors after 20 years. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family. He had many talents and was known for his handy work. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at a later date. Inurnment at Ottawa Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com