Robert S. BILLS

BILLS, Robert S. (Bob); of Flint formerly of Clarkston; June 7, 2018; age 75; brother of Thomas (Pam) Bills, Trudie Bills, David (Elaine) Bills & Sue (Chuck) Schaeffer; also many nieces & nephews; preceded in death by parents John & Gertrude. Bob grew up on Watkins Lake in Waterford Township, MI. He graduated from Waterford Township HS in 1960 and in 1965 from Northern Michigan University, with a BS degree in Geography. After college Bob was commissioned as an officer in the US Navy where he flew as a C130 navigator. In 1967 Bob was retired from the Navy with a full medical disability pension. Bob was a religious scholar of the highest level having spent the bulk of his life studying the bible and religion. He was a life member of the Retired Officers Association and VFW and a long-time, dedicated member of the Maranatha Baptist Church. Memorial Service Saturday, July 21 at 4:00 pm at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston with visiting at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Open Doors, Gospel for Asia or Every Home for Christ/ World Literature Crusade. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com