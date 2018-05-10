Robert TILLEY

TILLEY, Robert “Bob”; of Clarkston; May 8, 2018; age 85; loving husband of Nancy for 62 years; special father of Patrick Tilley, Judi (Bill) Sweany, Caron (Danny) Short, Matt (Elise) Tilley, Gordon (Sandy) Tilley, Brian (Wendy) Tilley, Beth (Andy) Pinner and David Tilley; Grandpa of 22 and Great Grandpa of 14; Bob is also survived by his brother Brian (Patty) Tilley. Bob was a friend to all. He was a member of The Elf Khurafeh Shrine Highlanders, The Detroit Shrine Highlanders, The Lion Rampant Highlanders in Bradenton, FL, The Independence Twp. Fire Department, Cedar Lodge #60 Clarkston, Clarkston Jaycees Charter Member. Bob was also President of the Rec Center, Ironwood Condos in Bradenton FL and a member of the Church of the Resurrection since its beginning. Friends may visit the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Wednesday May 16 from 4:00-8:00pm. Funeral Service Thursday May 17, 2018 at 10:00am at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, Clarkston. Inurnment immediately following the funeral service at Great Lakes National Cemetery with military honors. Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children or to the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, Clarkston. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com.