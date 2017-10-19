Robert W. TUSON

TUSON, Robert W. “Bob” of Clarkston; October 18, 2017; age 77. Loving husband of Judith for 60 years. Beloved father of Bob (Deborah) Tuson Jr., Susan (Chris) Cusack and the late Becki (Archie) Neil. Proud grandpa of Jenni Marsdan, Christopher Neil, Katie (Kevin) Demorest, Chip Tuson, Jason Cusack and Adam Cusack. Great grandpa of CeCi, Riley and Claire. Brother of Beth Cuzzort. Bob owned and operated Tuson Construction Company and Chalet Villa Apartments. Friends may visit Sunday 5-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Monday, October 23, 2017 at 12:30 pm at the funeral home. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com