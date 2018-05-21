Ronald James SHORE

SHORE, Ronald James – age 81, passed away on May 20, 2018 in Grand Blanc, MI. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 10:30am with one hour of visitation prior to the Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church – 11804 S. Saginaw Street, Grand Blanc, MI with Monsignor Jerry Vincke celebrating. Interment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery Holly, MI. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 from 2pm – 4pm and 6pm – 8pm at Hill Funeral Home – 11723 S. Saginaw Street, Grand Blanc, MI. Ronald was born on August 5, 1936 to the late Jack and Leona Shore in Pontiac, MI. On April 11, 1959 Ronald married the love of his life Elizabeth Powe. Ronald proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1954-1957. After 39 years, Ronald retired from GM. He was always lending a hand to family, friends and neighbors on projects around their homes. He enjoyed Detroit professional sports teams. Ronald was an avid outdoorsman in his younger years and an avid golfer in his later years. He was a wonderful man who will be deeply missed. He is survived by his children: Michael (Suzanne) Shore and Garbrielle (Dean) Smith; grandchildren: Maria (Bryan) Ramberg; Anthony Mannor, Andrew Mannor, Nicholas (Corey Bouck) Mannor, Michael Smith, Matthew Smith, Ronald Shore, John Shore; great grandchildren: Mya Mannor, Jaxon Mannor; sister, Mary (Mack) Sullivan. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth; brothers, Richard Shore and Gary Shore. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Holy Family Catholic Church in memory of Ronald. Please visit www.hillfh.com to leave online condolences to the family.