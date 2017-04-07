Rosemary Watson, formerly of Independence Township, peacefully passed away and went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday April 5, 2017.

Rosemary grew up in Goodrich Michigan and met her late husband Henry Watson and they married Oct. 13, 1956 and moved to Independence Township in 1958 where they raised their three children. They left Independence Township in 1997 where they moved to Linden and lived there almost 20 years. Rosemary spent the last two years of her life living in Davison, so she could be closer to family.

Rosemary was known for her artistic talent as a painter, piano player and seamstress. Her family always loved her cooking and her baked goods at Christmas. She loved to laugh and had a prankster side to her. She was also a diehard Detroit Red Wings fan. She kept the schedule on her cell phone so she would know when they were playing and to turn on her TV. Rosemary was a faithful attendee to Faith Tabernacle Church in Burton Mi for five years.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband Henry Watson, parents Allen and Melvina Hutchinson, her brothers Lesley, Delbert, Melvin, Robert, Stuwart, Paul and Russell; Sisters Gladys, baby girl, Ruth, Dorothy, Esther. She is survived by her son Daniel (Nancy) Watson of Lapeer, Daughter Pandora (Dennis) Keiser of Lapeer and son David Watson of Milford. She is also survived by her Grandchildren: Shivonne (Pat) Costa, Nathan Watson, Trevor Keiser, Noah Watson, Jacob Watson and Josiah Watson and her great-grandchildren: Cameron, Taylor, Isaac and Wyatt Costa and Konner Keiser and her sisters Emma May Lindsey and Shirley Berry.

The funeral service was held on Tuesday, April 11 at Lewis E Wint & Son Funeral Home in Clarkston.

