Rudy David LOZANO

LOZANO, Rudy David of Clarkston; September 28, 2017; age 74. Loving Father of Leigh Ann (Gerard) Lambert, Lauren Lozano and Sheri (Douglas) Christie. Grandfather of Ethan and Alexander Rudy Lambert, Blake (Kelly) Sokalski, Samantha Sokalski and Nate Christie. Great grandfather of Harper Sokalski. Brother of Mary Lucas, Anita Kesselring, Carol (Robert) Hessler, Joseph (Janet) Lozano, Michael (Sally) Lozano, Starleen (DENNIS) Hamacher, Frank Lozano and Kimberly Lozano. Rudy was a retired Oakland County Road Commissioner. He was the owner/broker for Evans and Associates. An advocate of the GOP, Rudy was actively involved in fundraising efforts for the Republican Party. Friends may visit Sunday 3-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Mass Monday 10 am at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford where friends may visit Monday after 9:30 am. Rite of Committal Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. online guest bookwww.wintfuneralhome.com