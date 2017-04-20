Ruling on the links





The Wolves topped their first tournament of the spring season at Green Meadows Golf Club last Thursday with a first place finish.

Senior Noah Sampson and sophomore Noah Bridgeman led the Clarkston Boys Varsity Golf team, each with a 74 par.

Junior Terry Fortuna hit 76; sophomore Patrick Deardorff, 77; senior Brady Dice, 78; and sophomore Harry Bowman, 79.

The boys also won their match against Birmingham Brother Rice by 11 shots at Oakhurst Golf and Country Club, April 11.

Dice led the team hitting 38. Sampson hit a 39; Deardorff, 40; Fortuna, 41 and Bowman, 42.

The boys head to Oakland University this Wednesday for their first OAA tournament and head to Ohio this weekend for the Southern Swing. They are at Oakland Hills on Monday at noon.