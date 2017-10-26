Runners place at Clarkston meet

Runners took advantage of the last sunny, warm days in October with the last OAA Red race of the year at Clintonwood Park.

The Clarkston Girls Cross Country runners finished the varsity race in second place with 62 points.

Mia Patria led the Lady Wolves as she finished in fifth place at 18:41.5. The top five runners also included Elizabeth Dalrymple in eighth place, 18:52.4; Mallory Ferguson, tenth, 19:00.4; Shannon Billette, 19th, 19:48.9; and Emily Gustafson, 20th, 19:50.5.

Troy finished in first place with 31 points. Lake Orion finished in second with 77 points, Birmingham Seaholm, fourth, 103; Oxford, fifth, 137; Rochester Adams, sixth, 138; and Rochester, seventh, 158.

The Lady Wolves finished the JV race in fourth place with 87 points. Rochester Adams took the top spot with 46 points.

The top five runners were Megan Ford in third place at 20:44; Mattie Drennan, 17th; 21:40.6; Olivia Galio, 20th, 21:52.2; Jillian Haas, 23rd, 21:55.4; and Maya Bergman, 24th, 21:55.8.

Clarkston Boys Cross Country runners finished in third place during the boys varsity race with 75 points.

Brendan Favazza led the team finishing in sixth place at 16:15.9. The top five runners also included Nathan Sesti in 11th place, 16:32.4; Shawn Slater, 12th, 16:35; Mark Spargue, 22nd, 17:05.9; and Christian Collis, 24th, 17:12.5.

Oxford finished first with 50 points; Troy, second, 64; Seaholm, fourth, 77; Lake Orion, fifth, 92; Rochester Adams, sixth, 173; and Rochester, seventh, 179.

The Wolves finished the JV race in third place with 86 points and Lake Orion finished in the first place with 39 points.

The top five runners for the JV team were Ben Allen in second place at 17:37; Thomas Seaman, 11th, 18:06.2; Carson Brock, 17th, 18:22; Alex Byrd, 27th, 18:38; and Eric Raines, 29th, 18:41.3.

The Wolves head to MHSAA Division 1 Cross Country Regionals this Saturday at Algonac High School. They will compete against Anchor Bay, Avondale, Chippewa Valley, Lake Orion, Macomb Dakota, L’Anse Creuse North, Oxford, Port Huron, Port Huron Northern, Rochester, Rochester Adams, Romeo, Stoney Creek, Utica, Utica Eisenhower and Utica Ford II.

The girls run at 12:30 p.m. and the boys run at 1:30 p.m.