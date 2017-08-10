Rush for Food makes impact

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Staff Writer

Michele Robinson remembers the first year the gridiron heroes collected food for the first Rush for Food.

“My son was a junior the first year we did it,” shared Robinson, senior services coordinator and volunteer coordinate at Lighhouse of Oakland County. “It was exciting. This community is so awesome. They have supported us so well throughout the years. I just can’t thank the community enough for all that they do for us.”

Now Rush for Food celebrates 20 years of helping the community and collecting food for Lighthouse Emergency Services in Clarkston on Saturday, Aug. 19.

“It’s kept our pantry open because by the end of the summer we are way down on our food supply,” she said. “Rush for Food definitely makes an impact with us being able to service the people who need it and also give them a variety of items.”

Last year the freshman, JV and varsity players from the Clarkston Football Program collected 10,032 pounds of food, breaking their previous record. This year’s goal is to collect 8,000 pounds of food.

Robinson shared Lighthouse in Clarkston serves 200 families and 10,000 pounds of food, depending on what is donated, lasts 4-6 weeks.

The community is encouraged to donate non-perishable items and Robinson added Lighthouse is always in need of tuna, spaghetti sauce and spaghetti noodles.

“Those are the staples we pretty much give out,” she said.

The players will collect food through local neighborhoods and at drop-off locations.

Each year the event builds awareness of community need, promotes team unity, and allows players to give back to the community which supports them.

The community is encouraged to get involved and ways to help include: dropping off your donations directly to the Lighthouse, located at 5850 Dixie Highway, from 12- 1:30 pm on August 19 labeled “Rush for Food/ Clarkston Football”; drop off donations at The Clarkston News throughout the week of Aug. 14 during business hours Monday – Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; drop off donations at St. Dan’s, Mt. Zion, Pine Knob Urgent Care and Clarkston Independence District Library; and bags can be left on porches of homes in neighborhoods the football players will be visiting. Signs will be posted at subdivision entrances closer to the event.

“We wouldn’t be able to do half of what we do without community support,”Robinson said. “In the long run they are helping their neighbors because it does stay in this area.”