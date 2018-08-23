Rushers fill shelves with food at Lighthouse

The shelves at Lighthouse of Clarkston are less bare after the Clarkston Football Program brought in 6,161 pounds of donations during their 21st Annual Rush for Food.

The goal was 8,000 pounds and the Rush for Food committee explained this year they asked for donations of toiletries which was in more need instead of bottles of water from last year.

While the freshman football players sorted all the donations and put them away in Lighthouse, the JV and varsity players were out in neighborhoods collecting donations.

The cheerleading and dance teams also stopped by on Saturday to drop off donations they collected which included toiletries from the dance team.

~Wendi Reardon Price