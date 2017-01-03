Ryan A. MARTUS

MARTUS, Ryan A.; of Clarkston; December 31, 2016 due to a motorcycle accident; age 31; son of Carol & Fred; father of Michelle Sloan; brother of Christina Martus; grandson of Shirley Getty; uncle of Lilly, Gavin & Kora Chappell; boyfriend of Sarah Ifrate; preceded in death by his grandparents: Harold Getty, Mary & Bill Martus. Ryan loved biking and outdoor adventures. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Thursday 5:00 pm-8:00 pm. Funeral service Friday, January 6, 2017 at 11:00 am at Calvary Lutheran Church, Clarkston with visiting at the church at 10:00 am. Memorials may be made to Gift of Life or All About Animals Rescue. Online Guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com