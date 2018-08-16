Safety railing

Clarkston administration is seeking price quotes for new iron railings at the top of the Mill Race outlet in Depot Park, by the flag pole, and along the cement stairs from the Depot Park parking lot up to Main Street, next to the Clarkston Conservatory.

The railings are needed for pedestrian safety, said City Manager Jonathan Smith at the Aug. 13 City Council meeting.

“People have fallen there – there were four accidents last winter,” Smith said.

They would be modeled after the railing over the Mill Pond spillway under M-15 north of Washington Street. The stairway railing would be designed to discourage skateboarding on them, he said.

The city is also looking at wide-bar crosswalk painting, as budgeted this year.