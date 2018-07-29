Sandra Lee MORALES

MORALES, Sandra Lee of Clarkston; July 25, 2018; Age 73. Loving mother of Miranda (Mark) Clancy; grandmother of Marissa and Michael. Preceded in death by her husband Hector, parents Howard and Bea Ward, son Jeffery, sisters Jean Frances Flores and Mary Kay Graham. Also survived by niece Kimberly (Tom) Lockard and their children; nephews Chris (Kim) Flores and his son & Matt Graham; brother in law Sydney Graham; loving friend Deborah Turner; and companion Albert Castello. Friends and family may visit Tuesday, July 31, 2018 from 12 noon until 1:00 pm Memorial Service at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Private Inurnment at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com