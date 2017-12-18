Sandra Mae NICKERSON

NICKERSON, Sandra Mae; of Clarkston; December 17, 2017; age 82; mother of Debra (Bob) Gallo, Robin (Antonia), James “Jim”, Toni Duddles & Raquel (Dan) Bugg; also survived by 14 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren & 1 great great grandson; sister of Frank (Virginia) Almas, Ramona (Bud) Cullens, Jerry (Debbie) Almas, Edward (Pat) Almas, Mary Lou (Dan) Mirovsky & Mina (Mike) Bahan; preceded in death by her siblings Robert Almas Sr. & Sharon Swindell. Sandy was known as “Mom” to many, especially Cheryl Ledesma & Mary Jane Budrow; She was a cherished neighbor of Toney & Lisa Liechty. Sandy retired from General Motor and enjoyed playing bingo, watching the cooking show & cake decorating. She will be missed by her dogs, Peaches & Miss Holly. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Wednesday 4:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Funeral Service Thursday, December 21, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Haven for abused women & children. online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com