Sara Lou ELLIOTT (REABE)

ELLIOTT (REABE), Sara Lou; of Traverse City formerly of Waterford & FL; February 1, 2018; age 90; preceded in death by her husband Frank “Vern”; mother of Kevin (Susan) Reabe, D.V.M.; grandma of Karen (Jeff) Seiple & Katie (Matt Thompson) Sharrow-Reabe; great grandma of Addie Seiple; nana of Chris, Kyle, Tori, Allison & many others; stepmother of John (Theresa) Elliott, Nancy Conant, Linda Elliott, Patricia (Craig) Thompson, John (Brenda) Reabe, Tom (Kelly) Reabe, Catherine (Philip) Wilmoth, Mary Ann (Vincent) Price; friend of Ellie Sharrow. Sara retired as a teacher, having taught at Clarkston Elementary, Williams Lake Elementary & Mason Jr. High. She is missed by her beloved dog, Shadow. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Tuesday 3-5pm & 7-9pm. Funeral ServiceWednesday 12:30 pm at the funeral home. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to H.O.P.E. Online guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com