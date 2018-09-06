Sashabaw Road work

As construction on Waldon Road at Sashabaw Road comes to a close, more construction is planned for Sashabaw from I-75 to Clarkston Road in Independence Township.

The $4.8 million project, funded by Independence Township and Road Commission for Oakland County, includes sanitary sewer and water main work in fall 2018. The sewer work will be outside the roadway with periodic lane closures.

Road projects starting in spring 2019 include road widening from two to five lanes, resurfacing, center left-turn lane, right-turn lanes, and crosswalks.

Contractor is Dan’s Excavating. The work will be finished by fall 2019.