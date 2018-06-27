Sashabaw SAD

STATE OF MICHIGAN

COUNTY OF OAKLAND

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

NORTH SASHABAW ROAD SANITARY SEWER

SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Date: Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Place: Township Hall

6483 Waldon

Independence Township, MI

The Township Board of the Charter Township of Independence (“Township”) has received a petition requesting a special assessment district for the construction and installation of a 10-inch sanitary sewer on the west side of Sashabaw Road beginning approximately at 7373 Sashabaw Road and extending approximately 1,826 feet south toward Flemings Lake Road, where it will connect to an existing 10-inch sanitary sewer (the “Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project”). Having received such petition from the record owners of land constituting more than 50% of the total area, and based upon the request in that petition, the Township Board has tentatively declared its intent to proceed with the sanitary sewer line extension and has tentatively decided to establish a special assessment district to defray a portion of the costs of such improvements by special assessment against the benefited properties. The improvements are intended to provide special benefits to the properties identified on the attachment to this Notice, which properties together tentatively constitute the “Special Assessment District.” The petitions, cost estimate and design plans are on file and available for public inspection at the Township Clerk’s Office, which is located at 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Independence Township, Michigan.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that at the above time, date and location, the Township Board of Trustees shall meet for the purpose of hearing statements and objections by any interested person with respect to the proposed Road Maintenance Project and the proposed Special Assessment District.

Appearance and protest at the hearing is required in order to appeal the matters to be considered at the hearing to the State Tax Tribunal. An owner or party in interest, or his or her agent, may appear in person at the hearing to protest, or shall be permitted to file his or her appearance or protest by letter at or before the hearing and his or her personal appearance in such case shall not be required.

BARBARA A. PALLOTTA, CLERK

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

DATED: June 7, 2018

PUBLISHED: June 13, 2018

PUBLISHED: June 20, 2018

MAILED: June 13, 2018

TENTATIVE SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT

PARCEL PARCEL NUMBER PROPERTY ADDRESS 1 08-22-101-012 7373 SASHABAW RD

2 08-22-101-013 7345 SASHABAW RD

3 08-22-101-025 VACANT SASHABAW RD

4 08-22-101-015 7217 SASHABAW RD

5 08-22-101-016 7201 SASHABAW RD

6 08-22-101-017 7165 SASHABAW RD

7 08-22-101-018 7129 SASHABAW RD

8 08-22-101-019 7093 SASHABAW RD

9 08-22-101-020 VACANT SASHABAW RD

10 08-22-101-022 VACANT SASHABAW RD