School board tours nature lab

BY JESSICA STEELEY

Clarkston News Staff Writer

The Clarkston Board of Education took a field trip at their Oct. 9 meeting to check out the new biodiversity lab completed by Renaissance High School students.

RHS science teacher Suzie Miller and student Jordan Stepp gave the board a tour of the lab on the walkway outside the administration building, showing off the different artwork students put up.

Board members also saw what students in Sashabaw Middle School’s two coding classes are learning. Coding 1 student Chris Bidinger played a short animation he made about dinosaurs sailing in the ocean.

Coding 2 student Emma Larkins showed a longer animation about rescuing her dog from bug nappers. Connor Lambing, also a coding 2 student, showed the board a video game he coded.

Clarkston currently has coding clubs at some elementary schools and coding classes at the middle school. Coding teachers Stephanie Jensen and Kerri Gualtieri said their students have a great interest in coding and many want to improve their skills past coding 2.