School job fair

Clarkston Community Schools is hosting a district job fair to hire for transportation and nutrition department positions on March 26 from 9 a.m.-noon at the Central Administration Office Board Room, 6389 Clarkston Road.
Candidates may also call John Lucido, executive director of Human Resources, at 248-623-5419 or visit the HR page at www.clarkston.k12.mi.us/hr.
Clarkston Community Schools is hosting a district job fair to hire for transportation and nutrition department positions on March 26 from 9 a.m.-noon at the Central Administration Office Board Room, 6389 Clarkston Road.