School lot adds 140 spots

BY PHIL CUSTODIO
Clarkston News Editor
The city Parking Committee and Clarkston Community Schools are working together to provide about 140 more parking spaces for downtown patrons.
The plan includes opening up the back parking lot at Renaissance High School to public parking, Fridays and Saturdays from 5-10 p.m., starting Sept. 29.
“As a school district, we saw a need for parking, identified resources that we have that can help, and partnered with others to put a solution in place. Hence, our community is a better place to live, serve, do business, and learn,” said Superintendent Dr. Rod Rock. “One of the unique things about Clarkston is we have a community school district that is highly integrated with and connected to the community.”
Parking will be available in the school’s back lot by Church Street, as well as along the side of the school.
A CCS school bus will provide shuttle service, running in a continuous loop from Renaissance High School, down E. Church Street to Depot Road, north through the alley to E. Washington Street, and right on Buffalo Street back to Church Street.
“We see our role as a school district to include enhancing the quality of lives that our learners live in accordance with community values,” Rock said. “This means service, helping your neighbor, and slowing down to notice where our skills can make a positive difference to everyone in our community.”
The city Parking Committee, Rick Detkowski, Jennifer Radcliff, Trena Besch, Jason Kneisc, Eric Lines, and Kay Pearson, have met weekly through most of spring and summer to increase downtown parking.
“It’s a great group of people – they all work hard,” said Detkowski, also a City Council member. “It’s hard to stay engaged, but they did. It’s appreciated by the city.”
When considering the RHS lot for public parking, the committee discussed concerns from Church Street residents about increased traffic down their road – the gate from the lot to Church will be opened during the designated times. They are working to spread information and eventually install signs to direct traffic away from there as much as possible.
“The idea is to have traffic come in off Waldon Road,” Detkowski said.
Items still under discussion include new markings on downtown residential streets Buffalo, Washington, and Church to make clearer where parking is allowed.
City engineer Gary Tressel is reviewing plans for easement improvements on E. Washington Street, including four- and eight-foot options.
“Eight-foot would allow cars to park completely off the road, and four-foot would be partially on the road but still allow enough space for emergency vehicles,” Detkowski said.
Residents are split on the plan.
“The main concern is safety, for emergency vehicles to safely get down the street. There have been some near misses,” he said.
They reviewed paving versus gravel, and found paving would be cost prohibitive, he said.
“We’ll figure out how to address it,” Detkowski said.
It’s the slow season for parking now, with school back is session and winter approaching. This past spring and summer, however, it was clear the city doesn’t have enough parking capacity, he said.
“We’ve received complaints from residents, about the overflow in front of their houses,” Detkowski said. “Obviously, we don’t have enough spaces. Hopefully, we do now.”
Issues also include parking on Buffalo, which switches one-side-only parking from one side of the street to the other, along its length.
“It’s not uniform,” he said.
They will also review ADA compliance, to make sure there are enough handicap spaces and marked properly, he said.
The committee is now meeting every other week. The next one will be on Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at city hall.
BY PHIL CUSTODIO
Who`s going to pay for the shuttle service? our school taxes? or the restaurants?
Wow! So the best solution to the cities poor planning regarding parking is to shift that problem into Independence Township neighborhoods? After all, Renaissance high school and the surrounding neighborhoods ARE in Independence township, not in Clarkston – http://www.zipmap.net/Michigan/Oakland_County/Village_of_Clarkston.htm
What do Independence township officials think about a plan that shifts the cities parking problems into township neighborhoods? Where’s the townships outrage over this problem being shifted onto township residents? Why should township residents spend their weekends being invaded by city parking and a school run shuttle business because of the cities inability to handle it’s own parking problems?
This ridiculous plan is a double whammy to Independence township residents. Not only do we pay to provide the city with a free transportation service to and from the city, we’ll also have to put up with the additional traffic and noise that comes with it! All because of poor planning by a city who’s residents don’t want the traffic in their neighborhood. Township officials should be outraged over this plan!
Nothing to date has been reported in this paper regarding the Clarkston School board discussing or approving the use of our tax dollars and our school resources to run a weekend shuttle service for the city. Why?
When do taxpayers get to vote on whether they want to provide a transportation service to the city?
When did the school board approve the contract to provide this service to the city? Has a FOIA for the transportation contract between the city and the Clarkston Schools been made by this paper so that taxpayers can be informed about what the superintendent of Clarkston schools Rod Rock has put them on the hook for? How long will taxpayers be on the hook for this service to the city?
As a taxpayer I find it outrageous that the Clarkston schools is involved in any way with running a nonprofit transportation business for a city at OUR expense! These questions deserve answers. Especially when this paper knows that taxpayers recently approved “extending” the payoff of school bonds because the additional funding was necessary for “school improvements”.
As a school taxpayer I have concerns regarding the use of a school employee, a school bus, fuel, and school property to run a business based entirely on “donations” to provide a nonprofit transportation service to a city.
Why is the Clarkston schools and it’s board putting taxpayers at an unnecessary risk for the liabilities involved in running a “donation” based weekend shuttle service (business) that is totally unrelated to school operations?
To date none of these questions have been addressed in this paper or by those who are supposed to be making sure that abuses of our tax dollars and our school resources never occurs. Why is the board silent regarding this abuse of our money and resources?
Michael – local businesses and patrons are being asked to fund the daily cost of the shuttle. This is being handled by Clarkston Schools, as I’m sure they are well aware of the concern for use of tax dollars. This is a trial run and things are still being worked out. If it turns out to not be viable via local business and patron support, the shuttle option will likely be out. As with all things going on, there are always many more details. Come to a Parking Committee meeting and get informed, as many residents of the city are attending regularly. It’s much more productive to have in-person conversations than in comment forums.
Rick – “Being asked to fund the daily cost of the shuttle” is double speak for “donations” which of course we all know is NOT required under a plan (contract) that so far has only been approved by the schools superintendent, and not the peoples representative, the school board.
Therefore township residents must conclude that this plan clearly is forcing Clarkston Schools taxpayers to fund the cities shuttle service. To say otherwise ignores the facts as presented to the public in every story to date.
Interestingly there’s not a word in either story about city businesses donating to this shuttle service. Exactly how much will city businesses be donating to run this shuttle service and why hasn’t that amount been published anywhere? If you are privy to how much businesses have pledged to pay on a regular basis to support this business, please enlighten us.
As a township taxpayer I suggest that the city and it’s businesses fund it’s own shuttle service to and from the M-15 @ I-75 car pool lot and leave township taxpayers, it’s schools, and township neighborhoods out of the cities parking plans.
P.S. I learned long ago that it’s a counter productive to attend long winded government meetings that have rules that are stacked against the public. Nope, I’ve found that the best way to bring abuses to the public’s attention is to go to the media.