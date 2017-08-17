School meeting

BY JESSICA STEELEY

Clarkston News Staff Writer

Clarkston Community Schools invites Clarkston residents to attend their community gathering, Aug. 23 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., to learn about the Clarkston for Life well-being campaign.

The Clarkston for Life campaign is based on research showing a person’s well-being directly relates to better educational outcomes, higher achievement and stronger labor market success.

Recently, Clarkston schools have been focused on the whole child perspective, working to create a school environment which ensures students are healthy and happy throughout their mind, body and soul.

The campaign focuses on the social, emotional and physical well-being of all Clarkston residents, believing that well-being is the key to positive life outcomes.

“Research allows us to know a great deal about social and emotional health and how these relate to physical health and achievement. A key element of such health is resilience,” said Superintendent Dr. Rod Rock in an email blast.

Some of the activities included are an introduction from Clarkston’s Board of Education, a viewing of the documentary “The Passion to Teach”, discussion with filmmakers Bart Nourse and Sandra Parsons, breakout sessions, and a presentation by Gabe Paoletti, a researcher and educator from the University of Pennsylvania’s Positive Psychology Center on the science of resilience.

The school district hopes to bring together faculty, staff, parents, students, alumni, invested community members and community leaders for open discussion and meaningful dialog.

“Please join us for this important community conversation,” Rock said. “We will fill the Clarkston High School auditorium. Your contribution is vitally important!”

Visit the Clarkston for Life Facebook page. To attend the event, email clarkstonforlife@clarkston.k12.mi.us. The event will air on Independence Television in the following weeks.