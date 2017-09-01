School request for bids

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

2016 BOND PROJECTS – SERVER, STORAGE

AND DIRECTORY SERVICE UPGRADES

Clarkston Community Schools’ is seeking bids for

new server/SAN infrastructure and directory service upgrades.

Proposed systems shall be configured and installed

to service Owner’s classrooms and offices across

the district.

The bidding documents consist of plans and specifications

prepared by Communications by Design. Specifications

can be obtained by the Technology Designer by

contacting Rebecca Szilagy via email at

rszilagy@cbdconsulting.com or by phone at 616-676-

4101.

A pre-bid meeting will be held at 3:00 pm, Monday

August 21, 2017 at the Clarkston Community Schools

Administration Building, 6369 Clarkston Road Clarkston,

Michigan 48346

Each proposal must be submitted in duplicate on the

forms furnished by the architect and must be completed

in full. The proposal shall be sealed in an opaque envelope

and marked with the name of the bidder and the

project name. Proposals are to be addressed and delivered

to:

Clarkston Community Schools

2016 Bond Projects — Server,

Storage and Directory Service Upgrades

Attn: Angela Harrison

6389 Clarkston Road

Clarkston, MI 48346

Bids shall be delivered no later than 3:00 pm,

Monday, September, 2017 to the location indicated

above. The Board of Education will not open, consider,

nor accept a bid received after the date and time specified

for bid submission. All late bid proposals will be

returned to the bidder unopened.

A bid bond executed by a Treasury listed surety

company acceptable to Clarkston Community Schools

or a cashier’s check in the amount of at least 5% of the

sum of the proposal payable to Clarkston Community

Schools shall be submitted with each proposal. All proposals

shall be firm for a period of sixty (60) days.

Bids will be publicly opened and read at the Administration

Building, located at 6389 Clarkston Road Clarkston,

Michigan 48346 starting at 3:05 pm (EST), September

18, 2017.

Successful bidders will be required to furnish a satisfactory

Performance and Payment Bond by a Treasury

listed surety in the amount of 100% of their bid. The

cost of the Bond shall be included in each proposal.

Bids shall be accompanied by a sworn and notarized

statement disclosing any familial relationship

that exists between the owner or any employee of the

bidder and any member of the board or the superintendent.

Additionally, bids shall be accompanied by a

sworn and notarized statement for the Iran Economic

Sanctions Act Affidavit of Compliance. Bids not accompanied

by these sworn and notarized statements will not be accepted by the Board.

The Board of Education reserves the right to reject

any and/or all bids in whole or in part and to waive any

informality or irregularity therein, or to award the contract

to other than the low bidder, in its sole discretion. Clarkston

Community Schools reserve the right to accept that bid

which in its opinion, is in the best interest of the Owner.

Board of Education

Clarkston Community Schools