School request for bids

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
2016 BOND PROJECTS – SERVER, STORAGE
AND DIRECTORY SERVICE UPGRADES
Clarkston Community Schools’ is seeking bids for
new server/SAN infrastructure and directory service upgrades.
Proposed systems shall be configured and installed
to service Owner’s classrooms and offices across
the district.
The bidding documents consist of plans and specifications
prepared by Communications by Design. Specifications
can be obtained by the Technology Designer by
contacting Rebecca Szilagy via email at
rszilagy@cbdconsulting.com or by phone at 616-676-
4101.
A pre-bid meeting will be held at 3:00 pm, Monday
August 21, 2017 at the Clarkston Community Schools
Administration Building, 6369 Clarkston Road Clarkston,
Michigan 48346
Each proposal must be submitted in duplicate on the
forms furnished by the architect and must be completed
in full. The proposal shall be sealed in an opaque envelope
and marked with the name of the bidder and the
project name. Proposals are to be addressed and delivered
to:
Clarkston Community Schools
2016 Bond Projects — Server,
Storage and Directory Service Upgrades
Attn: Angela Harrison
6389 Clarkston Road
Clarkston, MI 48346
Bids shall be delivered no later than 3:00 pm,
Monday, September, 2017 to the location indicated
above. The Board of Education will not open, consider,
nor accept a bid received after the date and time specified
for bid submission. All late bid proposals will be
returned to the bidder unopened.
A bid bond executed by a Treasury listed surety
company acceptable to Clarkston Community Schools
or a cashier’s check in the amount of at least 5% of the
sum of the proposal payable to Clarkston Community
Schools shall be submitted with each proposal. All proposals
shall be firm for a period of sixty (60) days.
Bids will be publicly opened and read at the Administration
Building, located at 6389 Clarkston Road Clarkston,
Michigan 48346 starting at 3:05 pm (EST), September
18, 2017.
Successful bidders will be required to furnish a satisfactory
Performance and Payment Bond by a Treasury
listed surety in the amount of 100% of their bid. The
cost of the Bond shall be included in each proposal.
Bids shall be accompanied by a sworn and notarized
statement disclosing any familial relationship
that exists between the owner or any employee of the
bidder and any member of the board or the superintendent.
Additionally, bids shall be accompanied by a
sworn and notarized statement for the Iran Economic
Sanctions Act Affidavit of Compliance. Bids not accompanied
by these sworn and notarized statements will not be accepted by the Board.
The Board of Education reserves the right to reject
any and/or all bids in whole or in part and to waive any
informality or irregularity therein, or to award the contract
to other than the low bidder, in its sole discretion. Clarkston
Community Schools reserve the right to accept that bid
which in its opinion, is in the best interest of the Owner.
Board of Education
Clarkston Community Schools
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS