School updates in as classes out for summer

While students still have a few weeks until they return to their schools, workers are busy updating them.

Work last week included new main entrance desks, security systems, building renovations, and technology updates at Clarkston Elementary, Pine Knob, and North Sashabaw elementary schools.

The new, custom-built reception desks for the main entrance were built by a local woodworking company, Architrave Woodworking.

“I’m glad Clarkston Schools are updating their main entrances for security purposes and Architrave Woodworking is glad to be able to contribute to the updates,” said Corey Isbell of Architrave Woodworking. “We are also working with many other local schools to upgrade their entrances for security as well.”

The updates are important in order to make sure students are safe during school hours and activities, officials say. It is also important so students get the best learning experience possible from the Clarkston School district, Isbell said.

The $76 million bond project was approved in August 2016. The first phase was completed last summer.

– Kirsten Isbell