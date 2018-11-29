Season on ice opens with win, losses

The Clarkston Varsity Hockey team opened the Birmingham tournament last Friday with a goal from Brandt Botterill against Bloomfield Hills in the first period.

The Black Hawks evened the score with their own goal and took the lead with 11 minutes left in the second period.

With five minutes remaining in the game Brendan Walk tied the score with an assist from Drew Stark. The game went into overtime and ended when Bloomfield Hills scored a goal from Jonah Stone to end the game, 3-2. Ryan Galligan and Danny Milano had assists during the game.

The boys continued the tournament with a 3-2 loss to Lowell/Caledonia on Saturday. Milano and Trevor Gilman scored goals during the game. Walk and Joey Ketzler each and an assist as the boys had 40 shots on the net.

The Wolves opened the season with a 4-1 win over Bay City Central, Nov. 17. Ryan Bolio, Ketzler, Walk and Galligan each scored one goal during the game. Gilman had two assists for the night. Bolio, Botterill, Walk, Milano and Cole Gable had one assist eachfor the night.

The Wolves (1-2) host Farmington United on Thursday at Detroit Skate Club, 5:45 p.m.