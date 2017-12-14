Season starts with wins

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Despite distractions on the hardwood, Clarkston’s Varsity Boys Basketball team started its 2017-2018 season with two victories, last week.

“Opening up with those two tough teams is hard at the beginning of the season,” said Dan Fife, long-time head coach for Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball. “Kids are still coming out. They’re not in as great shape as they are in the middle or end of the season. It’s a tough game for them and us to win. Yet, you are trying to build character, understand how intense the game is, how much competition it is to win and how big the bullseye is.”

The Wolves defeated Carman Ainsworth in their home opener, 67-64.

“It was an outstanding win,” Fife said. “We didn’t play our best defensively which concerns me. They have a good ball club. For the longest time they outcompeted us – mentally and physically.

Clarkston opened the game with a 3-pointer from senior CJ Robinson and held onto the lead throughout the first quarter and for most of the second quarter.

With one minute to half-time Cavaliers Michael Fletcher and O’Mari Duncan put the away team in the lead with four points.

Carman Ainsworth built onto their lead going into the fourth quarter and led as much as 12 points with over seven minutes remaining in the game.

Senior Wolves Hank Schemmel and Taylor Currie scored a pair of baskets to close the gap before the Cavaliers scored again. Currie took aim, scoring another basket staring a 10-2 run for Clarkston which was topped off with a 3-pointer from Loyer and cheers from fans in the packed gym.

The battle continued for the lead and with 3:14 left in the game Robinson put the Wolves into the lead with a 3-pointer and one point from the free throw line, 61-59.

Clarkston closed the final three minutes going to the free throw line seven times with Loyer, Currie and Robinson combining for 11 points from the line.

“I don’t know how we won that game, but I think it was the perseverance of our kids and the character of our kids,” Fife said. “They dug down deep. It’s a teachable moment. We can watch film and teach a lot – they can see what we saw.”

Loyer led the team with 32 points, going 11-for-12 on free throws. Robinson scored 20 points with three field goals and going 7-for-8 on the free throw line. Currie scored 14 points.

The Wolves opened the season with a 65-55 win over Wayne Memorial, Dec. 5.

Clarkston led going into half-time with seven points over the home team, 24-17. During the third quarter they 15 points, which Loyer scored two baskets within the first 48 seconds of the half.

Loyer led with 23 points. Currie scored 20 points and had 19 rebounds and Robinson had 11 points. The Wolves host Stevenson this Friday and head to Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep next Thursday. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.