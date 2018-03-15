See and be seen, know and be known

“Good to see you!”

I overheard the man’s enthusiastic greeting, as his voice boomed through the halls of our Central Administration building.

“Good to be seen!” came the response, with just as much gusto. This unconventional exchange gave me pause, and a smile. It is good to see and be seen.

Today, 7,724 students entered Clarkston classrooms with their own unique stories, backgrounds, talents, trials, and gifts. Though they are all very different people; they share the common human desire to be a part of something. They want to see and be seen. They want to know and be known. They expect this, and they deserve it.

As I visit our 12 buildings throughout the district, I often have the opportunity to witness these connections happening. Last Thursday, I was at Andersonville Elementary to share in March Reading Month activities with the students.

Students from Rachel Vickers’ Clarkston High School leadership class were also there, engaging with the students through reading and interactive conference activities.

For those of you who think our youngest students are impressed by a visit from the superintendent, I am here to tell you their reactions to my presence on campus pales in comparison to the sheer glee that can be felt when real teenagers from CHS drop by! In their eyes, our high school students are heroes to look up to, and role models for who they want to become.

We see this all the time in Clarkston, like when we bus starry-eyed fifth graders to the high school to watch a band or choir concert, or when our youngest Wolves fans get the chance to meet the state championship football or basketball players (and get their autographs)! Our little ones aspire to be a part of something themselves, and they see that in Clarkston, anything is possible.

How are Rachel Vickers’ leadership students able to go out into our schools and the community and make real and lasting connections? Because Mrs. Vickers has made real and lasting connections with them first.

Everyday, she takes the time to listen to her students and hear their ideas. She is invested in knowing them, and knowing what matters to them. A quick scroll through her Twitter feed (which is followed by many students), yields empowering messages like:

“Realizing your self worth is sometimes the most difficult of tasks. But once you do… it’s life changing.”

And, “Don’t be so hard on yourself. Dealing with life, everyday stuff and emotions can be tough. You’re a brave soul on a mission. You got this.”

No doubt, students across the nation today find themselves grappling with some really tough challenges. Clarkston is no different.

But I have hope for our kids, yours and my own. Not only do they have teachers like Rachel Vickers, who have made it their mission to make sure no student passes through our halls without being seen, known, and understood, they also have YOU.

Clarkston is a community that cares deeply for its children. Together we celebrate their successes, wring our hands over their pain and struggles, and share their stories as they grow up, whether they stay in Clarkston or move away.

We are a community where people look after one another, and meet each other’s eyes to offer a smile when we pass on the street. (And if you happen to see me out and about, I really hope you say hello. It’s good to see you.)

By Shawn Ryan, Interim Superintendent of Clarkston Community Schools