Senator talks future for autos

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters was in town, Oct. 8, for breakfast and a discussion about self-driving cars at Bowman Auto Center.

“Development of autonomous vehicles and the technology to create them is such an important part of our auto industry and economy in Michigan,” said Fred Ritter, past president and current board member of the Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce. “We’re very pleased and honored at the Clarkston Area Chamber to host U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, whose Senate leadership on this issue will give us a rare and advance view of self-driving vehicles and how the changes they will bring will affect all of us.”

The senator, who serves on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, is working on legislation to update federal safety standards and pave the way for the safe development and deployment of self-driving vehicles. He also met with Clarkston High School’s Team RUSH 27 during the event.

“Gary was very tuned into them and impressed with their World Championship at Ford Field in May. He gave them very encouraging words for their future,” Ritter said.