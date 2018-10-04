Sentencings scheduled in Rumble case

Note: The amount raised in the fundraiser for Rumble was printed incorrectly — the correct amount is $1,000.

Jeremy Atkins and Heather Bradley of Independence Township are facing sentencing hearings after pleading guilty to animal abuse charges for the abuse and abandonment of Rumble the dog (“Rumble recovering from abuse,” Sept. 12).

Atkins, who was charged with misdemeanor Abandoning/Cruelty to One Animal, has a sentencing date of Oct. 24 at 2:30 p.m. at 52-2 District Court, 5850 Lorac Drive off Citation Drive east of M-15.

Bradley, who was charged with misdemeanor animal abuse, has a sentencing date is Oct. 30 at 8:45 a.m.

Rumble, a 2-month-old puppy, suffered severe injuries and was found dumped in the bushes covered in maggots at Sashabaw Mobile Homes, July 24.

Canine Companions Rescue Center took in Rumble and provided medical care. They had a silent auction with artwork made by Rumble to help raise money for his medical bills, raising about $1,000. Contact Oakland County Animal Control at 248-858-1070.