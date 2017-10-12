Share in OAA Red title

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Spikers became co-champions in the OAA Red after posting two wins over league foes Bloomfield Hills and Oxford last week.

The Clarkston Varsity Volleyball team and Stoney Creek both finished with a 6-1 record in the league to share the title.

“They were excited,” said Kelly Pinner, head coach. “They know how tough our league is and how teams can beat up on each other. Going 6-1 in the league is definitely an accomplishment.”

She added the team was excited about being able to post the accomplishment in the gym.

“It’s something to be proud of,” she said.

The Lady Wolves opened the week defeated Bloomfield Hills in three games, 25-19, 25-18, 25-15, Oct. 3.

The girls traveled to Oxford on Thursday and set the pace for the night scoring four quick points to open the first game.

They finished the first game 25-12 before winning the next two 25-14.

“Both were on the road and we were able to get everyone in both matches,” Pinner said. “All 15 players played. The whole team gets excited for the girls who don’t always get an opportunity to play. It’s part of being a team – we are as good as our 15th player. What was nice, too, getting everyone in was we didn’t drop a beat in terms of opponents. I was proud of them for doing that, but proud of our whole team for being excited for everybody.”

For the two games, senior Abbey Malinowski had 27 kills, three blocks and four aces. Senior Kayla Luchenbach had three blocks and six kills.

Senior Jennifer Chupinsky had 25 kills and freshman Claire Nowicki had 14 kills.

The girls continued the week competing in Marian Volleyball Invitational on Saturday, finishing in the semifinals with a loss to Novi.

They opened the day with a loss to Macomb Dakota in pool play.

“We didn’t have Abbey, she was retaking her SAT,” Pinner said, adding it gave some girls a chance to play.

They continued with a win over Birmingham Seaholm and had a close game against Novi with the ending score, 24-26.

“It was definitely motivator for the girls,” Pinner said. “They realized they are right there. Novi is one of the best teams in the state in terms of two time returning state champs. We just can’t get over that hump and that’s what we are trying to do is figure out how to beat good teams we keep playing against.”

They defeated Midland in the semifinals, 25-12, 25-11.

Malinowski had 34 kills, 19 digs and five aces for the day while Chupinsky had four aces and 47 kills.

The Lady Wolves have a small break until they play again on Oct. 19 when they host Mercy during Senior Night.

“Hopefully it will get them back to the gym fresh,” Pinner said, “We have already lost to Mercy three times.”

She added they are ranked in the top of the state.

“It is a team all three times we played them we played them tough,” she said. “We are right there with them. We just can’t figure out a way to finish against these teams. That’s what we are working on.”

JV begins the night at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.