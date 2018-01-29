Sharon Ann McNALLY

McNALLY, Sharon Ann; of Clarkston; suddenly January 29, 2018; age 79; preceded in death by her parents, Lee & Thelma and her loving brother Dennis; cousin of Mary (Richard) Brondyke, Kathleen (Tim) Bailey, Michael (Margaret) McNally, Dr. Richard (Donna) McNally, Linda (Al) Galindo & Kay (Brian Shannon) Savonen; also survived by many other cousins and Sharon’s favorite dog,Rosie. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Thursday 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. with a scripture service at 6:30 p.m.. Funeral Mass Friday 11:00 a.m.at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston with visiting directly at the church at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield, Memorials may be made to Michigan Special Olympics. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com