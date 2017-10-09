SHIRLEY A. McCALLUM / DRUDGE

McCALLUM / DRUDGE, SHIRLEY A. (nee Lovell), of Pontiac, died October 8, 2017 at 81 years of age. Beloved wife of the late C. Leland McCallum and the late Charles Drudge; loving mother of Brian (Molly) McCallum, Bruce (Lisa) McCallum, Lori (David) DeWitt, Craig (Jill) McCallum, Brett (Amy) McCallum and the late infant sons James and Stephen McCallum; dear sister of Jack (Susan) Lovell, Barbara (the late Willard) Frechette, Ronald (Marilyn) Lovell and the late Gordon (the late Joan) Lovell; proud grandmother of 14 and great grandmother of 12. Funeral Service will be 1:00 p.m. (in state 12:30 p.m.) Thursday, October 12, 2017 at St. Daniel Catholic Church (7010 Valleypark Dr, Clarkston)Burial at Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston. Family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 4-9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary. Memorial donations may be made to March of Dimes or American Cancer Society. To send a condolence go to www.CoatsFuneralHome.com