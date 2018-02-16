Shirley PITTS (Shanabrook)

PITTS, Shirley (Shanabrook) of Drayton Plains; formerly of Venice, FL. Died February 14,2018 at the age of92. Preceded in death by her husbands Joseph Shanabrook, C.E. Pitts and her daughter, Deanne Gardner. Loving mother of Sheila (Fred) Ritter, MaryBeth (Doug) Ritter, Cynthia (Steve) Kinch and Joseph (Jackie) Shanabrook. Cherished grandmother of Sonja (Mike) Marquis, Breon Gardner, Matt (Cheri) Ritter, Colin Ritter, Ryan (Janelle) Ritter, Megan (Mike) Alles, Erin (Michael) Maten, Mick (Alice) Kinch, Danielle (Andrew) Orel and Andrew Shanabrook. Also survived by 16 great grandchildren and 5 siblings. She was a fiercely loyal matriarch. Her never ending pride of her family will always be remembered and incredibly missed. She passionately supported her grandchildren and great grandchildren in their activities and milestones. She spent her time being concerned with those she loved and we rejoice in the knowledge she is a part of us forever. Friends may visit Sunday Feb 18th 3-8 pm, Rosary Service 6:30 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Mass Monday , Feb 19th at 10 am at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Retreat Center or Pregnancy Care Center, Venice, FL.

online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com