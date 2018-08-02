City Council approved $20,000 to repair all the sidewalks in Clarkston.

Italia Construction will replace 216 broken sidewalk slabs in the city. The funds, approved July 23, include $15,000 already budgeted and $5,000 from the parking meter fund.

The parking meter fund has collected $17,992.20 as of the end of June, earning about $1,800 per week as expected, said City Manager Jonathan Smith.

Independence Township recently signed a three-year agreement with Italia for safety path and sidewalk work, and the city is allowed to sign up at the same rate, Smith said.

The city manager will mark the broken slabs with spraypaint and work will start in late August or early September, finishing by the end of the year.